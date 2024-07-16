Maurizio Reggiani, formerly of Lamborghini, now works for Eccentrica

The man responsible for developing Lamborghini's now will develop Lamborghini restomods

Reggiani will serve as the face of Eccentrica at 2024 Monterey Car Week

Former Lamborghini R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani has joined San Marino, Italy-based Eccentrica to help the company build its Lamborghini Diablo restomod.

He will also serve as a face of the company during a presentation scheduled for 2024 Monterey Car Week running next month.

In an interview with Bloomberg published on Monday, Reggiani said the Diablo restomod that Eccentrica is developing is aimed at people who still want a V-12 engine and a minimal level of electronic control.

Reggiani, who retired from Lamborghini in 2023 after a nearly 30-year stint with the company, is credited with development of cars like the Murciélago, Gallardo, and Aventador.

Maurizio Reggiani

The Diablo supercar was still in production when Reggiani first joined Lamborghini, and thus he's likely to know the car intimately, just like the models that proceeded it.

Eccentrica, which was founded as a passion project by Emanuel Colombini, head of Italy's Colombini furniture company, revealed its Diablo restomod in 2023. According to Bloomberg, deliveries are scheduled to start in mid-2025.

Donor Diablos will be stripped down to their steel tubular chassis, after which reinforcements will be made and new body panels added. The interior will also be worked over, while the engine to be used, a 5.7-liter V-12 found in earlier Diablos (later versions upgraded to a 6.0-liter engine), will be tuned to deliver 550 hp, up from the stock 485 hp.

Eccentrica plans to build just 19 of the restomods, each priced from 1.35 million euros (approximately $1.47 million). The company hasn't said whether it plans any follow-up models.