A humanoid robot could handle some tasks on the factory floor of car plants

BMW demonstrated the possibilities with Robotics startup Figure

BMW and Mercedes-Benz have signed contracts for humanoid robots

Tesla's developing its own

Robotics startup company Figure released a video last week showing its 01 humanoid robot being trained to do tasks on the factory floor at a BMW car plant.

The video shows the 01 moving multiple components onto a jig, with placement tolerances the company claims reaches less than a centimeter. The video shows the robot can also make corrections to the placement of components where necessary.

Although the tasks are very basic, such low-skill, repetitive, and physically demanding work is ideal for AI-powered humanoid robots like the 01. The 01 uses neural networks to learn and perfect various tasks, and could one day perform similar tasks without the need to be explicitly programmed.

Because the robots are designed to work in the same spaces designed for humans, expensive redesigns of factory floors aren't required for companies looking to introduce some automation. Figure's 01 also uses AI-powered language models, which will enable its human co-workers to interact with it more naturally. For example, directions can be given to the robot simply through speech.

BMW in January signed an agreement with Figure to explore the use of the 01 at its sprawling plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. However, neither company has mentioned when the 01 might be deployed at the plant.

Mercedes-Benz in March signed a similar agreement with rival robotics startup Apptronik which is developing a robot known as Apollo.

Tesla is developing its own humanoid robot known as Optimus. Tesla also hasn't said when it plans to deploy examples of the Optimus at one of its plants, though the company last year showed a second-generation prototype it claimed was faster and more capable than the original design unveiled in 2021.