Mercedes-Benz has been rolling out DC fast chargers at locations around the U.S. since last fall, including at dedicated sites and at places like Buc-ee's and Simon Malls.

Now the automaker plans to add chargers at Starbucks. In an announcement on Wednesday, Mercedes said it will roll out DC chargers at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S.

A full list of locations hasn't been announced but Mercedes said the first chargers will be installed at Starbucks stores dotting key travel corridors, like the west coast's Interstate 5. The chargers will then be installed in some key urban areas and in areas where charging infrastructure is currently lacking.

Waiting for an EV to charge can be dull, but having chargers at a place like Starbucks means owners can incorporate charging with a planned visit to the popular beverage outlet.

Mercedes-Benz EV Charging Hub in Sandy Springs, Georgia

The chargers, which will be operated by a separate company known as Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, will deliver rates as high as 400 kw and rely on renewable energy.

Mercedes has already opened around a dozen of its own charging stations, located in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The automaker said its network will expand to cover almost half of the states in the U.S. over the next 12-18 months.

Mercedes' chargers are open to EVs from all brands, and the automaker announced last year that it plans to adopt the NACS standard for the North American market starting from 2025. Mercedes EV owners already have access to some of Tesla's charging network, which at present requires an adapter.

Despite establishing its own charging network, Mercedes continues to support the expansion of the Ionity network in Europe, plus a new North American network also backed by six other automakers.