Katech supercharges the Chevy Camaro ZL1 up to 760 wheel horsepower

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Katech takes your stock standard General Motors machine and turns it into something you should be afraid to drive. Or at least, you should have some semblance of skills before taking to the wheel.

That should be the case for anybody who buys a car like the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, and even more so if you hand over the keys to Katech. That's because the performance engineering firm is going to add a supercharger, lots of power, and your quick car will become one that's frighteningly quick. Like this 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE, which is now making almost 760 horsepower at the rear wheels!

The owner of this particular Chevy knows a thing or two about horsepower and speed. Tony Bartone is part of the family team that owns Bartone Brothers racing. Their preferred form of motorsport? Drag racing. Tony himself has bested the 270 mph mark in his heritage NHRA Top Fuel dragster. So you'd expect that he can handle a bit of added speed in his road car.

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Enlarge Photo 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Enlarge Photo 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Enlarge Photo

Tony turned to Katech for the upgrades to his Camaro ZL1 1LE. Once they had the car, Katech added a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger and a new camshaft. With the engine getting a serious upgrade, Katech also took the time to port the heads. On an engine dyno, the 6.2-liter LT4 produced 876 hp and a massive 858 pound-feet of torque, compared to a stock 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. Once back inside the Camaro's engine bay, Katech found the V-8 lunp producing 758 hp at the rear wheels.

Bartone prefers to row his own gears so his ZL1 is fitted with the 6-speed manual transmission. Katech added its billet aluminum flywheel, which shaves 25 pounds off the car's weight and also helps the engine rev quite a bit more quickly.

After the work is all said and done, Bartone has a ZL1 making ridiculous power and quite a bit of noise. At the beginning of the video you can hear the lumpy aftermarket cam. If you skip towards the end of the video, you'll get to hear that engine roar through the Corsa exhaust system. Either way, you're going to want to click that play button.