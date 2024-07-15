Porsche surprised the automotive world back in 2018 with the unveiling of a modern tribute of the iconic 935 race car, based on the chassis of a 991-generation 911 GT2 RS.

Just 77 examples were built, all of them designed exclusively for the track. However, at least two owners have called on British motorsports and engineering company Lanzante to have their 935 tributes made legal on the street.

Lanzante is the outfit famous for fielding the winning McLaren F1 GTR in the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, and it presented the 935 tribute road-car conversions for the first time during last week's 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. The company also used the event to present its latest Formula 1-powered 930-generation 911, and a wild McLaren drift car featuring a 650S chassis, P1 body, and a rotary engine.

Lanzante said it took approximately 18 months to realize the 935 tribute road-car conversions, from initial discussions to the presentation in Goodwood. The modifications are extensive and include a unique suspension setup designed to handle all the bumps one might experience on a public road, plus new wheels, and a new braking system with a handbrake. Various electronic systems also needed to be overhauled, Lanzante said.

Porsche 935 tribute road car conversion by Lanzante

One of the more challenging modifications was installing regulation headlights. Here, Lanzante installed new lights in the hood in cutouts designed to match the existing vents. According to Lanzante, the goal was to ensure the design looked like original, factory-installed equipment.

No change was made to the 935 tribute's powertrain which is the same found in the street-legal 911 GT2 RS. It consists of a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6 generating 700 hp. Drive is to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It's not the first time Lanzante has taken on the challenge of developing a road-car conversion for a track-only car. It has also done the same for the Pagani Zonda Revolucion and the McLaren P1 GTR.