Prices start from $130,000

Shelby plans to build 800 copies for the 2024 model year

A lift kit and Fox shocks complement a big supercharger

Shelby American last week revealed its first take on the updated 2024 Ford F-150, and not only does it outmuscle the 720-hp F-150 Raptor R but also Shelby's previous 775-hp F-150 Super Snake.

The new 2024 Ford Shelby F-150 packs up to 785 hp, or more power than many supercars. That's with an available supercharger for the truck's 5.0-liter V-8. Buyers can also opt for a naturally aspirated version where the V-8 keeps its stock 400-hp rating.

The truck is based on the F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew and Shelby plans to limit production to 800 examples for the 2024 model year. Pricing starts at $130,000 for the naturally aspirated version and $139,995 with the supercharger attached.

No performance figures have been published, but Shelby's previous F-150 Super Snake with 775 hp on tap will accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

2024 Ford Shelby F-150

To get the power level up to 785 hp, Shelby installs a Ford Performance supercharger, as well as a new carbon-fiber air intake tube, high-performance fuel injectors, and an aluminum heat exchanger. A Borla (cat-back) exhaust system rounds out the list of powertrain modifications.

Shelby also gives the truck some off-road chops by installing a BDS 3.0-inch lift kit, Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers, and performance rear traction bars. The truck also sits on a set of 22-inch Shelby wheels wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires.

There are subtle changes on the outside to let onlookers know that this is no ordinary F-150, such as a custom dual-intake hood, a custom front fascia and grille combo, and Shelby badging. The fender flares also match the body color. For the interior, Shelby adds carbon-fiber trim, billet racing pedals, custom floor mats, and a serialized plaque.

Production is scheduled to start this summer. Each of the trucks will be included in Shelby's official registry.