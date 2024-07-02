Koenigsegg once again breaks the speed and braking record of 0-400-0 kph

The Jesko Absolut beat the Koenigsegg Regera and Rimac Nevera

The records were set using the same Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires as customer cars, of which Koenigsegg will make 125

Koenigsegg has broken its own 0-400-0 kph (0-249-0 mph) record for production cars, posting a time of 27.8 seconds with the Jesko Absolut, the automaker announced Monday with a press release and accompanying YouTube video.

That improves on the previous record of 28.8 seconds the automaker set in 2023 with the Regera, which in turn beat the 29.9-second time recorded by the Rimac Nevera in a testing session earlier that year.

Koenigsegg also claims to have set a production-car record for 0-249 mph acceleration on the same run, at 18.8 seconds. The automaker also recorded 0-250-0 mph and 0-250 mph times of 28.2 seconds and 19.2 seconds, also claiming those as records for those who don't acknowledge the existence of the metric system. However, 400 kph, which converts to 249 mph, is the number most commonly used for comparative purposes.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut resets 0-249-0 mph record

The record run took place June 27 at an airfield in Örebro, Sweden, according to the release, with preliminary runs the previous day. Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh made the record run at 5:00 a.m. local time to take advantage of lower ambient air and track temperatures and reduced wind.

The Jesko Absolut used for the record is the low-drag version, with reduced frontal area and deleted active aero contributing a drag coefficient of just 0.27. Koenigsegg also builds a high-downforce Jesko Attack version. The production run of 125 cars—which sold out in 2022—will be split between Absolut and Attack configurations. The first customer car was completed earlier this year.

Koenigsegg claims the Jesko Absolut used in the record attempt was completely stock except for a roll cage and a driver's seat from the One:1 hypercar (the latter was driver Lundh's preference). The records were set using the same Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires as customer cars, according to the automaker.

In 2020, founder Christian von Koenigsegg said the Jesko Absolut would be the fastest car Koenigsegg will ever make. In an interview earlier this year, von Koenigsegg upped the ante, saying the company would make a production car top speed record attempt in 2024. This record attempt didn't quite do that (Lundh reached a top speed of 256 mph, short of the current record by any definition), but it did serve as a warm up for it.

"This record run validated the accuracy of the simulated and calculated performance of the Jesko Absolut, which gives us great confidence in its ability to outright be the fastest, fully homologated production car in the world," von Koenigsegg said in a statement. "Now it is all down to tire testing, development, and approval before we finally can make an attempt at that record."