Chinese auto giant BYD has been spotted testing prototypes for an electric supercar from its Yangwang luxury brand at the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany.

The supercar is called the U9, and is due to start deliveries this summer in China, where it retails for 1.68 million renminbi (approximately $231,000).

Video footage from Car Spy Media shows some of the testing that took place. It isn't clear whether the testing was some final calibration for the standard U9 or early work for more a hardcore variant.

The U9 was first shown together with a rugged SUV called the U8 during Yangwang's launch in early 2023. The U9 is powered by a quad-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at a peak 1,288 hp, which according to BYD is enough for the car to accelerate to 62 mph from rest in 2.36 seconds and top out at 192 mph.

The independently controlled motors help to ensure power is directed where it is needed, and the U9's handling also benefits from a sophisticated adjustable suspension system known as DiSus-X. The system can deliver up to 75 millimeters of suspension travel at each corner, and due to its fast reacting speed can even cause the U9 to hop in the air.

The U9's battery is an 80-kwh unit capable of charging at rates as high as 500 kw, according to BYD. It isn't clear how many laps of the Nürburgring the U9 could make at full tilt, though the car features a bespoke thermal management system designed to keep the battery cool during extended high-load situations, like driving on a racetrack. The system partially relies on active aerodynamic features to enhance heat dissipation.

The interior of the U9 features all the details one would expect in a modern supercar, including a carbon-fiber passenger cell, sports seats with 14-way adjustment, and a high-end audio system.

The Yangwang U9 isn't the only Chinese performance car spotted testing at the Nürburgring in recent times. Xiaomi was spotted only last week testing a more hardcore variant of its SU7 electric super sedan.