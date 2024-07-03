Genesis engineers have been spotted testing a prototype for an updated version of the GV60, the Korean luxury brand's debut electric vehicle.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but a few subtle tweaks stand out.

The front fascia design is new, and the headlights adopt new internals with smaller element LEDs. The aerodynamic pattern used for the wheels is also a new design.

It's hard to spot any changes at the rear, though this may change on more advanced prototypes. There's no clear shot of the interior, but some tweaks will likely be made there as well.

2026 Genesis GV60 facelift spy shots - Photo via Baldauf

A more significant change will likely come in the form of an 84-kwh battery replacing the 77.4-kwh unit in dual-motor all-wheel-drive GV60s and the 77-kwh in single-motor rear-wheel-drive versions. That would mirror a change made to updated versions of the related Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Though it's yet to be announced, Genesis may also introduce a GV60 Magma performance variant with the update. Genesis in March launched the Magma performance sub-brand as an alternative to BMW M and Mercedes-Benz AMG, and said every vehicle in its lineup will eventually receive the Magma treatment. Hot versions of the EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver peaks of 576 and 641 hp, respectively, and something similar could be planned for the GV60 Magma.

The GV60 currently offers a peak 225 hp in rear-wheel-drive form and peaks of 314 hp and 429 hp in the two all-wheel-drive versions available. The rear-wheel-drive version has the most range, with the EPA estimate coming in at 264 miles.

The updated GV60 is currently thought to be coming next year as a 2026 model. That's also when we'll see updated versions of Genesis' Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 introduced.