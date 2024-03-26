Genesis has hinted at launching its own performance sub-brand similar to the Hyundai N division for years, and now one has been confirmed by the automaker. Its name is Magma, pointing to some seriously hot stuff coming down the pipeline.

Genesis said it plans to launch a high-performance Magma version of every model in its lineup, and to provide a taste of what's to come, the automaker on Monday revealed the GV60 Magma concept.

The concept, which has been confirmed for production, benefits from upgrades to its chassis, cooling, and thermodynamics, and potentially more horsepower. It's notably wider than the regular GV60 electric compact crossover, and also sits lower. Multiple aerodynamic elements can also be seen on the concept, including a distinct rear wing.

At the front, sits a new fascia with additional intakes to help cool the brakes, as well as the powertrain which features an upgraded battery and motors that likely deliver more power than the stock GV60 which currently tops out at 483 hp. There's also no missing the titanium-colored 21-inch wheels which feature integrated aero discs that Genesis said also help cool the brakes.

For the interior, the designers added bucket seats with body-colored seatbacks and trim materials like suede and leather, plus accent stitching.

Genesis Magma concepts

According to Genesis, Magma models will aim to deliver high-performance but without the cost of comfort or aesthetics. The automaker also said Belgian racing legend Jacky Ickx, a winner of multiple Formula 1 and endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will provide input during development of future Magma models. He became a brand partner of Genesis in February.

The GV60 Magma concept makes its formal debut at the 2024 New York auto show which starts on Wednesday for media. It will be presented alongside three previous concepts that Genesis said were developed by the Magma division. These include the GV80 Coupe concept from last year's New York auto show, which debuted the new orange paint finish that looks destined to be the signature color of the Magma sub-brand.

The other concepts include the X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo concept that was shown during last year's Gran Turismo World Series World Finals in Barcelona, Spain, and possibly previews a hybrid powertrain that may be exclusive to Magma vehicles.

The third concept, a G80 Magma Special, will be a new design. Genesis said it previews a high-performance version of the G80 sedan that will be offered exclusively in West Asia at some future date.

Genesis will also use the the New York auto show to present the Neolun concept, which may be a preview of the automaker's upcoming full-size SUV.