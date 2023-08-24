Genesis' biggest SUV at present is the mid-size GV80, but the automaker has been spotted testing a full-size offering tipped to be badged a GV90 and powered exclusively by batteries.

The heavily disguised prototype has Genesis' signature split bar design for its head and taillamps, and there's a sealed grille similar to the design used on the compact Electrified GV70. The rear fascia has cutouts for exhaust tips, with the tips themselves noticeably missing. It's possible the rear fascia is a makeshift unit used to hide the identity of the vehicle's powertrain.

While the prototype may resemble the GV80, the rear section is clearly longer. The design of the side windows is also unique. The rear doors here have two pieces of glass where there's only a single unit on the GV80. The chrome trim running along the bottom of the side windows also ticks up more gradually toward the rear here compared to on the GV80 where it shoots up at a sharper angle.

Korean media first reported on plans for the GV90 in 2021, though at the time the vehicle was expected to launch in 2023. It's now thought to debut late next year or in early 2025, possibly as a 2025 model.

2021 Genesis GV80

The timing aligns with the scheduled start of production at Hyundai Motor Group's so-called Metaplant which is under construction in Bryan County, Georgia, and may be the production site for the GV90, as the U.S. is likely the target market for the SUV. The first vehicles are due to start production at the plant in early 2025.

Underpinning the GV90 is thought to be HMG's next-generation IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture) platform. First announced in 2022, the IMA platform is an evolution of the current E-GMP design. But unlike the E-GMP, which has different battery systems for each vehicle it supports, the IMA will have a standardized battery. The motors (of which there will be five types) and key chassis components will also be standardized, all helping to improve production efficiencies.

Genesis hasn't mentioned plans for a GV90 but third-row seats and a range of at least 300 miles is shaping up to be the minimum for this class of vehicle. Other electric full-size SUVs in the luxury segment include the recently revealed Cadillac Escalade IQ that arrives as a 2025 model, as well as the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Lucid is also working on a large SUV to be called the Gravity which debuts in November.

Genesis has more EVs in the works. The company has said that starting from 2025 it will only launch EVs. It has also said it will have at least six EVs in its lineup by 2030, of which four will be SUVs.