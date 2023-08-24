It's been rumored for years and now a prototype for an electric full-size SUV from Genesis has been spotted, revealing styling similar to the smaller GV80. The new SUV is expected to be called a GV90 and enter production in early 2025, most likely at a plant in the U.S.

Buyers in the market for an electric compact crossover have an option in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQB. The vehicle is based on the gas-powered GLB-Class and has just received a round of updates.

Volvo has provided the first look at an electric minivan it plans to debut in November. It's called the EM90 and is thought to be one of six electric vehicles Volvo will have in its lineup by the end of 2026.

