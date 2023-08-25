Rolls-Royce has revealed the second in its series of Droptail coachbuilt specials. Just four are planned, each of them thought to cost more than $25 million, and the latest features a design inspired by amethyst crystals.
Ferrari looks to be in the early stages of development of its replacement for the SF90 supercar. A test mule sporting a modified SF90 body has been spotted and points to chassis, powertrain, and styling upgrades pegged for the new car.
Polestar will fit its vehicles with automated driver-assist technology sourced from Intel-owned Mobileye. The first recipient will be the Polestar 4 compact crossover, and one of the planned features is an eyes-off system for highways called the Chauffeur.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Second Rolls-Royce Droptail is for the crystal fans
2025 Ferrari SF90 successor starts testing
Polestar taps Mobileye for eyes-off driver-assist on highways
Kia Rio ends in 2024, endangering the sub-$20,000 car
GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser previews overlander upgrades
Future Nissan EV lineup reportedly includes Leaf sequel
VW California concept may hint at camping goodies for ID.Buzz
Review: 2024 Lexus ES
F1 returns after summer break with 2023 Dutch Grand Prix
Study: Collision repair remains much more expensive for EVs