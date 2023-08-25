Rolls-Royce has revealed the second in its series of Droptail coachbuilt specials. Just four are planned, each of them thought to cost more than $25 million, and the latest features a design inspired by amethyst crystals.

Ferrari looks to be in the early stages of development of its replacement for the SF90 supercar. A test mule sporting a modified SF90 body has been spotted and points to chassis, powertrain, and styling upgrades pegged for the new car.

Polestar will fit its vehicles with automated driver-assist technology sourced from Intel-owned Mobileye. The first recipient will be the Polestar 4 compact crossover, and one of the planned features is an eyes-off system for highways called the Chauffeur.

Kia Rio ends in 2024, endangering the sub-$20,000 car

GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser previews overlander upgrades

Future Nissan EV lineup reportedly includes Leaf sequel

VW California concept may hint at camping goodies for ID.Buzz

Review: 2024 Lexus ES

F1 returns after summer break with 2023 Dutch Grand Prix

Study: Collision repair remains much more expensive for EVs