The 2024 Ford Bronco lineup became official, an electric 2025 Genesis GV90 prototype began public testing, and the GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser previewed electric overlanding. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Ford Bronco lineup shuffled as the base model disappears and the Big Bend becomes the entry point. This shift in the trim levels means the Bronco now starts at $41,025, which is $3,595 more than the 2023 model and $11,030 more than when the model returned in 2021. The Bronco Raptor now costs nearly six figures at $91,730.

Vinfast claimed its three-row VF 9 electric crossover SUV will have up to 330 miles of range. Once EPA rated, this would mean the VF 9 over delivers on its 300 miles of range promise, though at $83,000 it'll cost significantly more than originally planned.

The electric 2025 Genesis GV90 began testing on public roads. The full-size luxury crossover SUV will aim squarely for the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV when it arrives in 2025.

Rolls-Royce added Droptail roadsters to its coachbuilt portfolio. The first is known as La Rose Noire and the second is known as the Amethyst. Each is believed to cost more than 20 million British pounds (approximately $25 million), and only four Droptails will be made.

The GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser provided a glimpse into the potential overloading future. The electric pickup truck concept features a bed-mounted "house" made from carbon fiber that's integrated into the chassis. While not intended for production by GMC, EarthCruiser upfitters intends to offer a similar configuration in 2024.