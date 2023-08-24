Vinfast on Monday announced that at least one version of its VF 9 three-row electric SUV, due for U.S. deliveries later this fall, would achieve a 330-mile EPA range.

That claimed range rating hasn't yet been posted by the EPA, but it would give the VF 9 more range than the anticipated 300 miles for single-motor versions of the Kia EV9. It also puts the VF 9 fairly close to the Rivian R1S, which is rated at 352 miles with its middle of three battery options, called the Large Pack. Vinfast hasn't made mention of off-road capability comparable to Rivian, however.

Vinfast also announced revised pricing for the U.S. The 330-mile Eco version now starts at $83,000. The Plus, which Vinfast claims is good for a 291-mile EPA range, starts at $91,000.

Vinfast Store

These are big price increases from those announced in April 2022, when Vinfast said the starting price would be $56,000 for the larger battery version, as rated here, and $61,000 for the VF 9 Plus grade. That's because at the time the company was planning to use a unique business model revolving around battery subscriptions.

Unveiled in November 2021 at the Los Angeles Auto Show as the VF E36, and first shown in its current form in January 2022 at CES, the VF 9 will be able to DC fast charge from 10% to 70% in 35 minutes, according to Vinfast. Based on previous specs verified with Vinfast and those listed on the company's consumer site, the battery pack is likely 123 kwh.

The VF 9 has dual-motor all-wheel drive, with each electric motor providing 402 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. Vinfast also touts advanced driver assistance systems and smart services that will be "continuously updated." Vinfast also seeks to gain solid-state battery tech by 2024 through a deal with Taiwanese battery startup ProLogium.

VinFast VF 9 Prototype

Vinfast delivered its first EVs in the U.S. earlier this year—45 examples of the VF 8 two-row SUV. They were part of a batch of 999 vehicles that arrived in a California port in December. Delivery was originally planned for the end of 2022. Vinfast claims to have started VF 9 deliveries in its home country of Vietnam, and estimates U.S. deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company plans to begin building the VF 8 and VF 9 at a new factory in North Carolina starting in 2024. Groundbreaking at the site took place in July. Vinfast also became a publicly traded company earlier this month through a so-called SPAC deal.