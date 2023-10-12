Kia plans to have 14 electric vehicles its lineup as soon as 2027, and the company previewed three of these on Thursday at its inaugural Kia EV Day, which took place in Seoul, South Korea.

The preview included a production model called the EV5, plus concepts of a planned EV3 and EV4 models. They're set to join the EV6 compact crossover and EV9 mid-size SUV in Kia's existing lineup, though none of the three have been confirmed for U.S. sale.

In a statement, Kia said the EV5 is under consideration for North America, but won't be built here. Production will take place at plants in South Korea and China. Sales in China are scheduled to start later this year.

The EV5 has previously been teased by Kia. It's a compact crossover that was first shown in August during the 2023 Chengdu auto show.

Kia EV5

It measures close to 182 inches long, making it a few inches shorter than the EV6. The exterior stays pretty close to Kia's EV5 concept first shown in March, giving the appearance of a mini version of the EV9.

The interior design also matches the concept, with a minimalist dashboard design that features a single panel combining a pair of 12.3-inch screens for a digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub. A separate 5.0-inch screen supports a three-zone climate control system. A head-up display and ambient lighting package are available.

The EV5 is based on the same E-GMP platform found in the EV6 and EV9, as well as EVs from Hyundai and Genesis. Depending on the market, the EV5 comes with 58-, 64-, and 88-kwh battery options. There are also single-motor and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains, with the most powerful of these delivering 308 hp.

Kia EV5 Kia EV5

Kia said a more powerful EV5 GT will be launched at a later date.

One-pedal driving, bidirectional charging, and a host of electronic driver-assist features also feature on the EV5, either standard or available. Including among the driver-assist features are remote automatic parking, an exit warning system, and an automated highway driving system that keeps the car centered in its lane, changes lanes, and acts as adaptive cruise control.

Should the EV5 reach the U.S., Kia said it aims to deliver it with a starting price below $50,000. Kia may launch a different crossover here as an alternative, possibly dubbed the EV7 and built in North America to take advantage of EV tax credits.