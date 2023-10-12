Kia used its inaugural Kia EV Day held on Thursday in Seoul, South Korea, to present three upcoming battery-electric vehicles.

Two were thinly veiled concepts dubbed the EV3 and EV4 and one was a production model dubbed the EV5. None have been confirmed for U.S. sale, though Kia said the EV5 is under consideration for North America. The EV5 will be built in South Korea and China and sales in the latter will start later this year.

The EV3 concept previews a subcompact crossover that may serve as a replacement for the current Soul EV. It features the styling of the EV9 mid-size SUV, but on a smaller scale, and if offered in the U.S. would be priced from about $30,000.

Prototypes are already out testing and sales in the first markets are due to start in 2024.

Kia EV4 concept Kia EV4 concept Kia EV4 concept

The EV4 concept is a fastback hatch with the footprint of a compact car. Its sleek shape and subtle roof-mounted spoiler point to sporty positioning for the production model, similar to the larger EV6.

With both concepts, Kia's designers have relied on minimalist surfaces and sustainable materials to create a relaxing, uncluttered cabin that's friendly to the environment. Each concept also features the now-ubiquitous dash design where a single panel combines separate screens for a digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub.

Kia said the concepts also feature AI technology that will be ready in time for the EV3's launch next year. The technology, which Kia will eventually roll out to other EVs, is designed to help owners with aspects such as route guidance for range optimization and charging facilities, calendar scheduling, media functions, and voice activation where actions can be initiated by engaging in conversations.

Kia EV Day, October, 2023

Underpinning Kia's upcoming EVs will be Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform found in the EV6 and EV9, as well as EVs from Hyundai and Genesis. Details on range and powertrains weren't mentioned.

Kia has ambitions sales targets for its EVs. The company wants to hit annual sales of one million EVs as soon as 2026 and to increase this to 1.6 million by 2030.

To help achieve those goals, Kia will have 14 EVs in its global lineup by 2027 and will launch at least two per year starting in 2023, which saw the launch of the EV5 and EV9. At least one of the upcoming EVs will be a pickup truck for the U.S. Kia will also expand EV production to eight plants globally by 2025.