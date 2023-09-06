Kia plans to have 14 electric vehicles its lineup as soon as 2027, including a compact crossover possibly dubbed the EV4.

A prototype has been spotted for the first time, revealing a similar design to Kia's recently revealed EV5, a slightly larger compact crossover targeted primarily at China.

The same styling is also found on the EV9 mid-size SUV which is confirmed to reach U.S. showrooms as a 2024 model.

It isn't clear what platform the potential EV4 uses. One possibility is the platform used by the redesigned 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric, a vehicle that's similar in size to the EV4 prototype. That would likely mean a maximum range estimate around 260 miles and a peak output of about 201 hp.

2025 Kia EV4 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another possibility is Hyundai Motor Group's flexible E-GMP platform which is found in the EV5, EV6, and EV9, as well as some Hyundai and Genesis offerings.

The dedicated EV platform features an 800-volt electrical architecture capable of bidirectional charging, vehicle-to-grid functions, and high-speed charging claimed to add almost 150 miles of range in 15 minutes.

To reach its goal of 14 EVs by the end of 2027, Kia will launch at least two per year starting this year which saw the respective launches of the EV5 and EV9. The EV4 is expected to launch in 2024, and its availability in the U.S. is uncertain. The same is also the case for the EV5. One future Kia EV that has been confirmed by the automaker for the U.S. is a pickup truck that will be built locally.