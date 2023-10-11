Kia this week announced full pricing for its 2024 EV9 and confirmed the start of the reservation process for the electric three-row SUV on Oct. 16. The first customers can expect to take delivery in the fourth quarter, the automaker said.

The 2024 EV9 is priced from $56,395. That price is for the entry-level Light RWD grade. A Light Long Range RWD grade is priced from $60,695.

Buyers looking to add all-wheel drive will have to stretch to the Wind e-AWD grade which is priced from $65,395. Further up is the Land e-AWD and GT-Line e-AWD grades, priced from $71,395 and $75,395, respectively. All figures include a $1,495 destination charge.

The Light RWD grade comes with a 76.1-kwh battery and single-motor rear-wheel drive. The motor is rated at 215 hp. Opting for the Light Long Range RWD grade swaps in a 99.8-kwh battery, but the motor's output is dropped to 201 hp. This helps boost range which Kia has previously hinted will be a maximum 300 miles for the EV9.

2024 Kia EV9 2024 Kia EV9 2024 Kia EV9

Other grades also get the 99.8-kwh battery but combine this with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain good for 379 hp, or enough to tow 5,000 pounds when equipped with an available Towing Package.

A more powerful GT grade is also planned though isn't expected to arrive until early 2025.

Standard features on the entry-level Light RWD grade include DC fast-charging, 19-inch wheels, and seating for seven, with the driver's seat featuring eight-way power adjustment and heating and cooling. Kia has also added 20 electronic driver-assist features as standard. Among these are forward-collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection and support for intersections. The system is also designed to provide some braking and/or steering input to help avoid a crash if the driver doesn't react in time.

Upgrading to the Light Long Range RWD adds extras beyond just a bigger battery. These include bidirectional charging, as well as rear cross traffic warning and park sensors. Second-row captain's chairs are also available starting with this grade.

2024 Kia EV9 2024 Kia EV9

Additional grades add more comfort and convenience features, as well as some styling upgrades like 20-inch wheels. Among the extras are a power adjustable heated steering wheel, a digital rearview mirror, a surround-view camera, and a 14-speaker Meridian audio system.

The GT-Line e-AWD grade adds unique front and rear fascias, as well as 21-inch wheels, and unique trim elements. There's also unique technology, like a remote parking system. The GT-Line also adds extra torque, in this case 516 lb-ft instead of the 443 lb-ft of lesser all-wheel-drive grades.

All EV9s feature a single curved display combining a pair of 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, plus a 5.0-inch screen for the climate control. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a wireless phone charger are also standard across the range.

Buyers looking for EV tax credits may want to delay their purchase. The first batch of EV9s will be built in South Korea but Kia plans to move production next year to its plant in West Point, Georgia.