The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has been updated for the 2024 model year, and those updates extend to the fiery versions developed by AMG. While the U.S. is only set to receive an updated GLA 35 from AMG, other markets will have the option of an updated GLA 45 S packing as much as 416 hp.

The Chevrolet Camaro is on its way out after the 2024 model year, at least in its current form, and Hennessey is marking the milestone with a special version of its Exorcist upgrade for the Camaro ZL1. The upgrade boosts output to 1,000 hp and sees the Camaro deliver performance that will make a hypercar envious.

Kia plans to have 14 electric vehicles in its lineup by 2027, and it just previewed three of them at an overnight event. The preview came in the form of the reveal of two concepts and one production model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

