It may be big and boxy, but at least one version of the 2024 Kia EV9 electric mid-size SUV delivers an official range of more than 300 miles on a charge.

EPA-rated range estimates for the 2024 EV9 have been published, and the highest estimate comes in at 304 miles for the Light Long Range RWD grade. Priced from $60,695, including a $1,495 destination charge, the grade is the second most affordable in the 2024 EV9 lineup.

The entry-level Light RWD grade, priced from $56,395 with the destination charge, has the lowest range rating. Its estimate is 230 miles, which is still a respectable figure for a mid-size SUV with third-row seats. The Light RWD comes with a 76.1-kwh battery while the Light Long Range RWD grade comes with a 99.8-kwh battery.

Additional grades, the Wind, Land, and GT-Line, also come with a 99.8-kwh battery but combine this with all-wheel drive and larger wheels, both of which hurt overall efficiency.

2024 Kia EV9

The Wind and Land grades both have EPA-rated range estimates of 280 miles, while the GT-Line has a 270-mile estimate.

A more powerful GT grade is also planned though isn't expected to arrive until early 2025.

Kia will open up the reservation process for the EV9 on Oct. 16. The automaker expects to make the first deliveries in late 2023. Buyers looking for EV tax credits may want to delay their purchase. The first batch of EV9s will be built in South Korea but Kia plans to move production next year to its plant in West Point, Georgia.

Kia this week also previewed future compact EVs, though none have been confirmed for U.S. sale. They include an EV5 compact crossover, EV4 compact hatch, and EV3 subcompact crossover. The automaker has previously mentioned plans for an electric pickup truck to be sold in the U.S., and has also hinted at a crossover that may be sold here as an EV7.