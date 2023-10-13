Chevrolet's first electrified Corvette is finally here in the form of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, and we just tested it. The sports car combines a V-8 with a single electric motor for a combined 655 hp, and the electric motor on the front axle means this is also the first Corvette with all-wheel drive.

Ferrari engineers are out evaluating a prototype for the successor to the 812 Superfast. The new super GT is expected to debut next year with stunning looks, a new platform, a new V-12 engine, and possibly some form of electrification.

Infiniti has been talking about launching an electric vehicle since 2009 and now it looks like one is finally coming. Nissan's premium brand will unveil a concept later this month previewing a showroom-bound EV, and a teaser shot hints at something along the lines of a Tesla Model S rival.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray runs and guns with AWD hybrid power

2025 Ferrari 812 successor spied on the road

Infiniti Vision Qe concept will preview brand's first EV

Review: 2024 Lexus TX

Mercedes crashes two electric cars, eyes accident-free future

Aptera shows solar EV is closer to production, omits timeline

2024 Kia EV3 electric subcompact crossover spied

Review: 2024 Nissan Versa

2024 Kia EV9 scores 304-mile EPA range estimate

Lucid Air Pure tops Tesla Model S in range: 410 miles, under $80,000