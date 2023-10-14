The Chevrolet Camaro is on its way out after the 2024 model year, at least in its current form, and Hennessey marked the milestone this week with a special version of its Exorcist upgrade for the Camaro ZL1. The upgrade boosts output to 1,000 hp and sees the Camaro deliver performance that will make a hypercar envious.

2025 Ferrari 812 Superfast successor spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Ferrari engineers were out evaluating a prototype for the successor to the 812 Superfast. The new super GT is expected to debut next year with stunning looks, a new platform, a new V-12 engine, and possibly some form of electrification.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Chevy was spotted testing a new version of its C8 Corvette. The new version is thought to be a ZR1, a car rumored to be launching next year with a twin-turbocharged V-8 spitting out close to 850 hp.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Another Corvette in the headlines this week was the 2024 Corvette E-Ray. The hybrid sports car combines a V-8 with a single electric motor for a combined 655 hp, and we tested it.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

We also tested the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L. The stretched SUV skips the standard-length Grand Wagoneer's V-8 in favor of Stellantis' new 3.0-liter turbo-6 which is rated here at 500 hp.

2024 BMW X2

BMW's style-focused X2 compact crossover came in for a redesign. The new X2 is bigger and bolder than the model it replaces, and can be ordered in some markets in iX2 electric form.

Kia EV Day, October, 2023

Kia plans to have 14 electric vehicles in its lineup by 2027, and it previewed three of them this week. The preview saw the reveal of two concepts and one production model.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air

And finally, Porsche teamed up with Austrian boat builder Frauscher to develop a 28-foot craft using the electric powertrain destined for the Porsche Macan EV. Just one of the Macan EV's motors was used in the boat, with the output capped at 536 hp.