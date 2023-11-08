The 2024 model year is the last for the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat, whose last recipients are the Ram 1500 TRX and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. What comes next is clear for the TRX: it will be replaced by a tamer model called the 1500 RHO and sporting a 6-cylinder engine.

A UAW document outlining an agreement between the union and Stellantis provides details on numerous upcoming vehicles, including the next Jeep Grand Cherokee. The new SUV is slated to arrive in 2027, and offer buyers the choice of gas or electric power.

Aston Martin will only build 150 Valkyrie coupes, but even with this low number examples can be found on the used-car market. There's currently one with delivery miles listed for sale, meaning its original owner never actually got around to driving it.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO spied, replaces TRX

Next Jeep Grand Cherokee tipped with gas and electric options

Aston Martin Valkyrie with delivery miles can be yours

IIHS: Pickup trucks fail to protect rear-seat passengers

Rimac Nevera sets new world record, in reverse

Tesla reportedly plans to make $27,000 EV in Germany

2025 Ford Maverick street truck spied, may be called Lobo

Review: 2023 Audi Q7

Toyota Crown SUV debuts Nov. 14

Polestar 5 EV: "Superior driving range" from huge battery cells