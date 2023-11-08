A Ford street truck looks set to return, with the Maverick compact pickup to be the avenue.

Our latest spy shots show a camouflaged prototype of a Maverick sporting a new front fascia that's lower than any design currently found on Ford's compact pickup. It's hard to gauge but there may also be a large intercooler hiding behind the fascia.

The prototype also features 19-inch wheels, which is one inch bigger than anything currently offered on the Maverick, and those wheels are wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler Territory Highway Terrain tires which are designed for improved traction on paved surfaces while supporting only mild off-road conditions.

Up back, the independent rear suspension used on Mavericks equipped with all-wheel drive can be spotted. There's also a single exhaust tip but this is only a temporary unit for testing purposes.

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The Maverick is currently offered with the choice of a hybrid powertrain built around a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and generating 191 hp, or a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a meatier 250 hp on tap. Any Maverick street truck will likely have even more power on offer, possibly from a new engine.

Ford hasn't confirmed plans for a performance-oriented Maverick but the success of the Raptor versions of the Ranger and F-150 show there's demand for pickups with extra performance. A potential name for the Maverick street truck is the Lobo, a name Ford has trademarked not only for the Maverick but also the F-150. Lobo means “wolf” in Spanish and Portuguese.

While Ford remains quiet on a Maverick street truck, the automaker has previously teased such a concept. At the 2021 SEMA show, Ford presented a Maverick street truck concept built by New York's Tucci Hot Rods.