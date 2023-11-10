Ford has been spotted testing its second electric vehicle based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform.

The vehicle is a compact crossover with a coupe-like profile, and reports from March point to it reviving Ford's Capri nameplate. The nameplate is somewhat fitting as the original Capri was a four-seat coupe targeted at European buyers. A previous Capri was also briefly sold in the U.S. as a Mercury.

The modern Capri is also likely to be targeted at the European market, like Ford's other MEB-based vehicle, the Euro-spec Explorer compact crossover that was first shown in March. Ford's use of the MEB platform is made possible by a deal hammered out with VW Group in 2019.

A teaser shot released in March shows the modern Capri, which Ford has described as a sporty crossover, standing to the right of the Euro-spec Explorer. The teaser shows that the vehicle will be similar in size to the Euro-spec Explorer which measures 175.6 inches long, or 4.5 inches less than the gas-powered Escape compact crossover.

Ford electric vehicles based on MEB platform due by 2024

The teaser shot also shows the light signature of the LED daytime running lights, which can be clearly seen on the prototype.

Powertrains will likely be shared with the Euro-spec Explorer. That would mean 55- and 82-kwh battery options, and rear- and dual-motor options with power outputs ranging from about 168 hp to 335 hp.

Look for a debut in late 2024 or early the following year.

Production will likely be handled at Ford's plant in Cologne, Germany, where the Euro-spec Explorer will enter production in 2024. Neither of the electric Fords is expected to reach the U.S.