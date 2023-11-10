Audi is working on a mid-cycle update for its current A3 generation and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the updated RS 3 sedan.

Prototypes for updated versions of the regular A3 sedan and sporty S3 sedan are also out testing, as well as for the RS 3 Sportback sold overseas.

The current A3 arrived in the U.S. for the 2022 model year. The updated A3 is expected to be revealed late this year or early next, and the car and its performance variants should arrive in the U.S. as 2025 models, though only with the sedan body style.

The prototype is only lightly camouflaged and reveals new designs for the internals of the lights at both ends, plus a new grille, and new front and rear fascias. We know the prototype is for an RS version of the A3 because of the huge wheel and brake combination, as well as a lowered suspension, and the signature RS oval exhaust tips which here feature temporary tips poking out of them.

2025 Audi RS 3 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Look for the update to also include minor tweaks in the cabin, including potentially a larger screen for the infotainment system. The current screen tops out at 12.3 inches.

It's unclear whether any changes are planned in the powertrain department. The current RS 3 boasts a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 rated at 401 hp. Drive goes to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's possible a mild-hybrid system will be added with this update.

The latest A3 range, which represents the fourth generation of the nameplate, is based on an updated version of Volkswagen Group's front-wheel-drive MQB modular platform. It's basically a twin under the skin with the latest Volkswagen Golf, which is due to be updated alongside the A3. Prototypes for the updated Golf are also out testing.

In the case of the Golf and most likely the A3 as well, future generations will be offered exclusively with electric power.