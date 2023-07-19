Audi is developing an updated version of its RS 3 Sportback high-performance hatch sold outside the U.S., as evidenced by a prototype spotted in the wild.

The sighting isn't a surprise as Audi is also out testing prototypes for the regular A3 as well as the sporty S3.

The current A3 arrived for the 2022 model year. The updated A3 is expected to be revealed late this year or early next, and we should see the car and its performance variants arrive in the U.S. as 2025 models, though only with the sedan body style.

The prototype reveals new designs for the internals of the lights at both ends, plus a new grille, and new front and rear fascias. We know the prototype is for an RS version of the A3 Sportback because of the huge wheel and brake combination, as well as lowered suspension, and the signature RS oval exhaust tips.

2025 Audi RS 3 Sportback facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Look for the update to also include minor tweaks in the cabin, including potentially a larger screen for the infotainment system. The current screen tops out at 12.3 inches.

It's unclear whether any changes are planned in the powertrain department. The RS 3 currently boasts a 2.5-liter turbo-5 with 401 hp. Drive is to all four wheels, via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's possible a mild-hybrid system will be added with this update, as the prototype is sporting a yellow warning sticker that's normally reserved for electrified vehicles.

The latest A3 range, which represents the fourth generation of the nameplate, is based on an updated version of Volkswagen Group's front-wheel-drive MQB modular platform. It's basically a twin under the skin with the latest Volkswagen Golf, which is due to be updated alongside the A3. Prototypes for the updated Golf are also out testing.