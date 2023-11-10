The Polestar 5 has been shown in production form for the first time. The 5 is the production version of 2020's Precept concept, and it's coming in 2024 to take on the Porsche Taycan and other high-end electric sedans. Polestar has promised up to 884 hp.

The Audi RS 3 is a compact sedan that's rollicking fun thanks to a turbocharged inline-5 and optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires. Now it's about to come in for a mid-cycle refresh and a prototype reveals what some of the changes will be.

Ford's second EV based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform has been spotted. It's a compact crossover with coupe-like styling, and rumors point to it reviving the Ford Capri nameplate.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

