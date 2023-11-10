The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger debuted, the future of the Jeep Wrangler came into focus, and a road-going R8 race car underwent testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger debuted with a series plug-in hybrid powertrain. Set to be the companion to the electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV, the Ramcharger features an electric powertrain plus a V-6 engine that acts as a generator to extend the range of an onboard 92-kwh battery pack, giving the truck a total range of 690 miles.

The 2024 Lexus LX was announced with zero changes over the previous year except for the price, which increases $10 to $90,515. The 2024 model will arrive at dealerships before the end of the calendar year with the sole powertrain consisting of a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6. The hybrid LX 700h model remains missing.

The next-generation Jeep Wrangler, known internally as the J70 series, will be powered by electrified powertrains. The recent UAW agreement with Stellantis resulted in a document outlining the automaker's future. Buried in it came news that the J70 series will debut in 2028 with the choice of electric and series plug-in hybrid powertrains only.

A Toyota Crown SUV will debut on Nov. 14 ahead of a showing at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show that same week. The automaker teased the U.S. version of the crossover SUV while simultaneously confirming it will either feature, or at least offer, a hybrid powertrain combined with all-wheel drive.

A road-going version of the Audi R8 LMS GT2 underwent some track development this week. Spotted testing in the rain, the street-legal race car might be a final hurrah for the R8 before an electric replacement arrives.