The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT has been redesigned for the 2024 model year, transforming into a bigger, more mature offering with standard all-wheel drive, 2+2 seating, and a huge trunk. Find out what it's like to drive in our first drive review.

Another vehicle we've tested is Volkswagen's new ID.7 electric hatch. It's meant to fill the void of the Passat in VW's U.S. lineup and there's also a wagon option on the way, though perhaps not for our market.

Volvo has revealed an electric minivan dubbed the EM90. It's only for the Chinese market at present but Volvo has hinted at sales expanding elsewhere. The EM90 is a close relative of the Zeekr 009, and comes with a 116-kwh battery and a single-motor powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

