A 1962 Ferrari 330 LM has just set a new record for the price paid for a Ferrari at auction. The high price of more than $50 million isn't surprising considering that Ferrari built just two examples like it, and this one was also raced by the factory team.

Volkswagen recently confirmed plans to make the Golf an electric vehicle for its next generation, though that won't happen for some years still. In the meantime, the current eighth-generation Golf will be given a facelift, and a prototype for the facelifted version of the high-performance Golf R has just been spotted.

Porsche wants to further differentiate its Turbo models from the rest of the pack, and will do so by introducing exterior and interior accents in an exclusive color dubbed Turbonite gray. The gray color will even extend to the Porsche crest logo, replacing the gold and red sections.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

1962 Ferrari 330 LM sells for almost $52M at auction

2025 Volkswagen Golf R may be last with gas engine

Porsche's Turbo models will now feature unique crest logo

What's New for 2024: Lincoln

2024 Opel Grandland EV based on STLA Medium platform spied

Yoke or not, some Teslas might have the wrong airbag

GM plans F1 power unit for Andretti Cadillac team

Review: 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 spied for first time

EV owners aren't driving as much—here's why that's a problem