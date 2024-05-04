Tom Walkinshaw Racing was a British motorsports and engineering company with successes in Formula 1 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It went under in 2002, but now it has been revived by the son of the original company's founder, and the modern company's first product is a wild Jaguar XJS.

McLaren F1 bearing chassis no. 029 - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

There's a McLaren F1 up for sale, and it has only been driven 250 miles in the three decades since it left the factory. The current owner bought the car in 2021 for a bit over $20 million and has only added 11 miles since then.

Ferrari 12 Cilindri

Ferrari unveiled a successor to the 812 Superfast. It's called the 12Cilindri, and it comes with a new platform, a new V-12 engine, and stunning looks clearly inspired by 365 GTB/4 Daytona.

New V-12 engine debuting in Aston Martin DBS successor

Aston Martin revealed a newly developed V-12 engine that's destined to power the DBS successor, a car that's expected to revive the Vanquish nameplate. The engine is rated at 824 hp and was developed by a Ferrari veteran who worked on the LaFerrari and F12 Berlinetta during his time in Maranello.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ coupe

One of the cars we tested this week was the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53. It delivers 443 hp thanks to a turbocharged inline-6, though from behind the wheel it isn't appreciably quicker than the tamer CLE 450.

2025 Toyota GRMN Supra spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Toyota was spotted testing what's thought to be a prototype for a GRMN Supra. GRMN is the designation for range-topping road cars from Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports department, and for the Supra it may mean a new engine spitting out close to 500 hp.

2025 Cadillac Escalade-V facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Cadillac was also out with an uncamouflaged prototype for its updated Escalade-V. It points to Cadillac's full-size SUV adopting styling and technology similar to what's found on the electric Escalade IQ.

Italdesign Quintessenza concept

And finally, Italy's Italdesign showed up to last week's 2024 Beijing auto show with a concept blending elements of a grand touring coupe and a pickup truck. Called the Quintessenza, the concept also packs a trio of electric motors, two of which are in-wheel motors.