The 12-cylinder engine is alive and well with two debuts this week, a trailer dropped for the upcoming Ayrton Senna mini-series, and a software update completed the Tesla Cybertruck months after deliveries began. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The V-12 engine received a new lease on life as it was announced for two new vehicles this week. Aston Martin announced a twin-turbo V-12 will sit under the hood of a new car likely to be called the Vanquish. The Ferrari 12 Cilindri debuted in both coupe and convertible form with 819 naturally aspirated horsepower and stunning good looks.

We reviewed the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ and found it brings fun to the big coupe segment. The AMG-badged iteration of the CLE feels a little more special inside compared to standard-line models thanks to a pair of sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and AMG-specific display software.

The first trailer for Netflix's Ayrton Senna mini-series debuted. The trailer hints at the serious tone the six-episode series, entitled "Senna," will take when it debuts later this year. This week marked the 30th anniversary of Senna's death.

The Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition debuted with 22-inch carbon-fiber wheels in a quest to reduce weight on the heavy SUV. Carbon-ceramic brake rotors combine with the wheels to reduce unsprung mass by 97 pounds. The result is increased steering agility, according to Bentley.

A software update for the Tesla Cybertruck enabled the pickup's locking differentials. The over-the-air update also revised the truck's Off-Road mode and added Baja Mode, both of which will alter vehicle characteristics for different terrain.