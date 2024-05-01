Netflix has a new mini-series about Ayrton Senna coming, which will detail the highs and lows of the legendary Formula 1 driver, both on and off the racetrack.

The six-episode series, entiled “Senna,” will stream late this year and the first trailer dropped on Tuesday. It features Senna during the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix, a race he won despite being stuck in sixth gear for much of the duration.

The trailer hints at the serious tone the series will take and points to the focus being on Senna's turbulent rivalry with Alain Prost. Senna's more undocumented early years in motorsports will also be covered, including his move to the U.K. in 1981 to compete in the F1600 racing series, followed by further junior categories in 1982 and 1983, his 1984 F1 debut with Toleman, and potentially his involvement with Honda.

Netflix has confirmed that plenty of fictional elements will be included, likely for events depicting Senna's personal life.

Netflix worked with production company Gullane, based in Senna's native Brazil, to develop the series. Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone plays the lead role, and Brazilian filmmakers Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende serve as directors.

Also starring will be Matt Mella as Prost, Johannes Heinrichs as Niki Lauda, Patrick Kennedy as Ron Dennis, Leon Ockenden as James hunt, Steven Mackintosh as Frank Williams, and Alice Wegmann as Lilian Vasconcelos, Senna's first wife.

Senna is considered one of the greatest drivers to ever slide into an F1 cockpit, scoring 41 wins and the 1988, 1990, and 1991 Drivers' Championships. He was only 34 when he died in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, driving for Williams.