Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull Racing in the first quarter of 2025, the leading Formula 1 team announced on Wednesday.

The Red Bull chief technical officer has been with the squad since 2006. During that time, the team has racked up six Constructors’ titles and seven Drivers’ titles thanks to Newey's designs and the talents of drivers Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen—and Verstappen looks set to win another title this year.

Newey's design from 2023 remains the most dominant in the sport's history with 21 wins from 22 races, but it wasn't only with Red Bull where he found successor. Cars designed by Newey were also driven to multiple championship titles at McLaren and Williams.

In a statement, Newey said he wants to “seek new challenges,” as well as to take a step back from F1 in order to focus on completing the design for Red Bull's RB17 hypercar. The track-only RB17 is scheduled to debut later this year and start production in 2025.

Teaser for Red Bull RB17 hypercar

Newey also designed the Aston Martin Valkyrie, back when Aston Martin was title sponsor for the team.

Newey's most recent contract with Red Bull actually runs through 2025, which marks the end of F1's current design era. Starting in 2026, a new era for F1 design will include increased electrification as well as a switch to sustainable fuels.

Plenty of teams will be eager to sign Newey for 2026 and beyond, and he hasn't ruled out joining another team at some point.

His replacement at Red Bull will be announced in due course.