China's HiPhi will use the 2023 Guangzhou auto show starting on Friday to present its HiPhi A, an electric hatchback that promises 0-60 mph acceleration in about two seconds and a top speed of almost 186 mph.

HiPhi is a high-performance EV brand from Chinese EV startup Human Horizons. It already offers the HiPhi X SUV and HiPhi Z hatchback, with the HiPhi A to join those models as a limited edition performance flagship that's due to start deliveries in early 2025.

The HiPhi A is based on the HiPhi Z, with the “A” in the name a reference to a technology partnership with Apollo, the company behind the Intensa Emozione and Project Evo hypercars. HiPhi hasn't said what technlogy was borrowed from Apollo, only that the HiPhi A borrows “traditional hypercar elements” from Apollo.

HiPhi said it was responsible for the car's electric powertrain which consists of a trio of electric motors, one at the front and two at the rear delivering a combined 1,287 hp. HiPhi also developed the car's 800-volt electrical system and battery that's claimed to discharge up to 1,500 kw at its peak. HiPhi hasn't provided a range estimate but said the battery features a casing that's fireproof and features an underpanel that's also bulletproof.

For the chassis, the HiPhi A employs adaptive dampers and rear-wheel steering, as well as a sophisticated torque vectoring system that HiPhi said improves both handling and braking performance. The company also claims a near-ideal 50:50 weight distribution.

Despite the performance focus, HiPhi has retained the regular HiPhi Z's premium features. Thinese include a 23-speaker Meridian audio system, nappa leather trim, and electronic driver-assist features relying on 34 sensors including lidar. There's also a floating infotainment screen mounted to what the company refers to as an “eight-direction, infinitely adjustable, high-speed motion robotic arm.”

HiPhi will reveal more details on the HiPhi A in the coming months. The brand currently doesn't operate in the U.S. but it recently expanded to Europe by opening showrooms in Germany and Norway.