Ferrari has published a Fiorano lap time for the SF90 XX Stradale, and it is quicker than the lap times set by all previous road-going Ferraris. It isn't a huge surprise as the SF90 XX Stradale is also more powerful than all previous road-going Ferraris.

A Chinese EV brand by the name of HiPhi has unveiled a four-door hatch powered by a trio of electric motors generating a combined 1,287 hp. According to the company, the output is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in about two seconds and a top speed approaching 186 mph.

Niels van Roij Design is working on a restomod of the original TT Roadster. The Dutch car customizer and coachbuilder wants to make the car more closely resemble Audi's TTS Roadster concept of 1995.

