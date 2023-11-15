Toyota's ready to expand the Crown lineup in the U.S. market as it has in Japan.

On Tuesday, the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia debuted with a hybrid powertrain, seating for five, and a premium interior. When the Crown Signia arrives in the summer of 2024 it will be sold in XLE and Limited trims.

Every Crown Signia will be powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 paired with two electric motor generators for a combined output of 243 hp. Toyota hasn't said how much torque the system has, yet. All-wheel drive will be standard. Under normal conditions the system will send 100% of the power to the front wheels, but it has the ability to shift the power split up to 20:80. It will be rated to tow up to 2,700 pounds.

Toyota predicts the Crown Signia will have a 36-mpg combined rating when it goes on sale, which would make it one of the most efficient crossover SUVs in its segment.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

The U.S. Crown Signia looks similar to the high-riding Estate concept shown in 2022 at the debut of the Crown family. The Crown Signia's design is similar and in line with that of the Crown, which is essentially a sedan with a high seating position and raised roofline. The slim, slit-like horizontal daytime running lights sit above mid-bumper mounted headlights. The body-colored, mesh-like grille blends into the front end, which is rounded and smooth. A strong shoulder line flows off the front fenders and straight into the rear with a harder line than what's found on the Crown sedan. The "floating roof" rear pillar has been adapted from the Crown sedan. A slim full-width LED taillight is similar, to that of the sedan model. Lower trim XLE models will ride on 18-inch wheels while high-zoot Limited models ride on 21-inch wheels.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

Inside every Crown will feature a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The simple controls will be familiar to anyone having spent time in a recent Toyota product with real buttons and knobs for the audio and climate control systems. A stubby electronic shifter resides on the center console. Limited models features leather-trimmed quilted seats with materials and colors that border on something one might find in a Lexus while XLE models feature synthetic leather.

Toyota hasn't released dimensions for the Crown yet, but it will square off with the Nissan Murano, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Kia Sorento. Toyota said the 60/40 split-folding rear seat can enable the Crown Signia to haul items that are 6.5 feet long.

Every Crown Signia will feature automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors. An Advanced Technology package will add a surround-view camera system, front cross-traffic alerts, and lane-change assist.