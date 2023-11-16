Hyundai is out testing a prototype for a large electric SUV previewed by 2021's Seven concept. The SUV, which will likely go by the name Ioniq 7, is a sister vehicle to the Kia EV9, meaning it should offer three rows of seats and a maximum range of around 300 miles.

The Genesis GV80 has spawned a coupe-like option that's set to reach showrooms next year as a 2025 model. It will arrive together with a round of updates for the regular GV80, which will include styling tweaks, a new dash, and new color and wheel options.

Lamborghini has revealed a one-off Huracán called the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario. The car is the first road-going model developed by Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsports department, and features a titanium exhaust from Akrapovic.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 flagship EV spied

2025 Genesis GV80 adds coupe body style, revises interior

Lamborghini reveals one-off Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario

2025 Toyota Crown Signia SUV will replace Venza hybrid

All Ferrari employees to gain shares in the company

Here's how Tesla estimates driving range

Tributo Italiano is Alfa Romeo's first global special series

Review: 2024 Jeep Gladiator

Tesla backtracks on Cybertruck's resale threat

Polestar 4 will be made at Renault plant in South Korea