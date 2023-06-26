Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype for the production version of its Seven electric SUV concept shown at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show.

The production version, which was first announced during 2020's launch of the Ioniq EV sub-brand, will likely go by the name Ioniq 7, and is confirmed by the automaker to go on sale in 2024.

This means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2025 model, with the debut potentially happening late this year or early next.

The design of the production version has been toned down significantly compared to the concept, though the same swept roofline remains, as does the almost vertical tailgate. Conventional round wheel arches feature on the production version, instead of the concept's square design, and conventional doors have replaced the concept's rear-opening coach-style doors.

Hyundai Seven concept Hyundai Seven concept Hyundai Seven concept

Although the vehicle will be similar in size to mid-size SUVs, like Hyundai's own Palisade, packaging advantages of the EV platform mean cabin space should be closer to a full-size offering. The Seven concept had a long 126-inch wheelbase, though the wheelbase on the production version looks to be slightly shorter.

The Ioniq 7 will be a close relative of the boxy 2024 Kia EV9 launched earlier this year. Though it's yet to be confirmed, there may also be a related SUV from Genesis, likely with the name GV90 or Electrified GV90.

Hyundai hasn't confirmed any powertrain specs for the production version of the Seven concept, though the numbers will likely match those of the EV9. Depending on the market, the EV9 is offered as standard with a 76.1-kwh battery and rear-wheel drive. Above this is a 99.8-kwh battery which is available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The highest range is with the 99.8-kwh battery and rear-wheel drive, and is estimated by Kia to be roughly 300 miles based on the EPA test cycle.

Hyundai is working on close to a dozen EVs for the remainder of the decade. The next will be a sporty Ioniq 5 N debuting next month at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The automaker also plans to introduced a next-generation EV platform with standardized batteries and motors.