Audi's E-Tron GT is set to come in for a facelift, and a new prototype has been spotted.

The E-Tron GT is an electric performance sedan developed by the Audi Sport division and closely related to the Porsche Taycan, which recently debuted in updated form, receiving more range, performance, and faster charging. Both models use an EV platform referred to internally as the J1.

The updated Taycan debuted as a 2025 model for the U.S. market, and the same will likely be true for the updated E-Tron GT. The covers should come off shortly, as Audi has already started a teaser campaign.

Judging by the prototypes spotted, there will be new fascia designs front and rear, and possibly tweaks to the lights. The front fascia sports a completely new design that helps to visually increase the width of the car. The rear fascia looks similar to the current design but appears to have a new diffuser design.

The interior will likely feature some updates as well, perhaps focused on the infotainment system. The car should also pick up Volkswagen Group's latest matrix LED headlight technology, which is both brighter and less prone to dazzling other drivers than the current technology. The new lighting technology made its debut in the updated 2024 Porsche Cayenne.

For mechanical updates, Audi has confirmed an improved suspension system with new levels of adjustment. This is likely a reference to the dual-valve dampers that were added to the updated Taycan. The dampers allow for adjustment of both rebound and compression, resulting in a wider performance bandwidth when it comes to comfort and handling control.

The updated Taycan's battery has grown from 93 to 105 kwh, and this will likely be the case for the updated E-Tron GT, meaning more range. Charging speeds should also be faster. Looking again to the updated Taycan, the updated E-Tron GT's maximum charging rate should come in at 320 kw, up from the current 270 kw.

Horsepower should get a significant boost as well. There are rumors of Audi adding a new RS Performance E-Tron GT flagship, possibly with a peak output approaching the 938 hp of the Taycan Turbo S. Performance in the E-Tron currently tops out with the RS E-Tron GT grade whose peak output registers at 637 hp with boost mode (normally 597 hp), or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.1 seconds and a governed top speed of around 155 mph. The regular E-Tron GT's output tops out at 522 hp with boost mode (normally 496 hp).