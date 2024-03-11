Porsche on Monday revealed the long-awaited flagship of its updated 2025 Taycan range, the new Taycan Turbo GT.

The electric super sedan will be available at dealerships this summer and has been confirmed by Porsche to start at $231,995, including a $1,995 destination charge. A Weissach track package is available and unusually can be added at no extra cost.

The pricing makes the Taycan Turbo GT one of the most expensive models in the Porsche lineup, but its performance comes close to or even exceeds the performance of cars costing much more.

The updates to the 2025 Taycan range have added more power to most grades, and the Turbo S offers up to 938 hp. For the Turbo GT, a more powerful pulse inverter at the rear enables the dual-motor all-wheel-drive system to deliver a standard 777 hp or up to 1,092 hp temporarily when launch control is activated. When on the track, activating an Attack Mode adds an extra 160 hp to the standard output for a period of 10 seconds.

The pulse inverter is what controls the electric motor. In the Turbo GT, the feature has a 900-amp rating versus the 600 amps in the Turbo S. Silicon carbide is used as the semiconductor material in the pulse inverter, which Porsche said enables higher switching frequencies and as a result improved overall efficiency.

Using the full power potential, the Turbo GT will rocket to 60 mph from rest in 2.2 seconds as standard or 2.1 seconds with its Weissach package. The top speed is 180 mph as standard and 190 mph with the Weissach package. That performance is similar to some of the top EVs, but track performance is on another level compared to most.

The Turbo GT has clocked a Nürburgring lap time of 7:07.55 equipped with its Weissach package. The time is roughly 18 seconds quicker than the time set by the Tesla Model S Plaid with its own track package, and painfully close to the 7:05:298 lap record for production EVs at the 'Ring set by the Rimac Nevera hypercar. The Rimac packs close to 2,000 hp and costs a couple million dollars, though.

Porsche has also set a lap record for EVs at Laguna Seca, with a time of 1:27.87.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

The aforementioned Weissach package helped the car achieve those times. The package deletes the rear seats in a quest to save weight. Instead there's a carbon-fiber cover with a storage system placed in the area where the rear seats normally lie. Some other items that have been removed include the rear speakers, the analog clock from the Sport Chrono package, one of the exterior charge ports, and the floor mats. Together with other weight savings, the curb weight has been reduced by 157 pounds compared to the Turbo S.

The Weissach package also adds a host of aerodynamic features including air deflectors under the body, a new front splitter, and a huge fixed rear wing. Together these help lift total downforce to 485 pounds.

Both the standard Turbo GT and the version with the Weissach package come with many of the Taycan's available features as standard. These include carbon-fiber accents inside and out, 21-inch forged wheels, and the Porsche Active Ride air suspension that features specific tuning for the Turbo GT. Carbon-ceramic brake rotors are also standard, and they're clamped down on by unique lightweight calipers that come finished in gold paint.

A total of six standard exterior colors are available, including the new paint options of Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic, which will be exclusive to the Turbo GT for the 2025 model year. Inside, sport seats with 18-way adjustments and a memory function are fitted as standard. A badge with a Turbo GT script is located below the climate controls on the dash, and the same script is also found on the headrests and door sill plates.