The Audi A3 has been given a mild update that brings a few styling tweaks, new technology in the cabin, and in some markets the option of a high-riding variant dubbed the A3 Allstreet.

The A3 Allstreet is based on the A3 Sportback hatchback body style and isn't bound for the U.S. An Audi spokesman told Motor Authority the U.S. will continue with the A3 sedan only.

The updated A3 starts sales in Europe later this month. It's due in the U.S. later this year as a 2025 model. Full specifications for our market, including pricing information, will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

The styling updates made to the updated A3 are subtle and include new fascia designs as well as new internals for the lights at both ends. Owners will have the option to change the pattern of the daytime running lights using the infotainment system through four pre-set designs.

2025 Audi A3

Inside, designers have added new details for the gear shifter and air vents, and added new options for the trim and dash accents. More standard items have also been added, including a multi-function steering wheel trimmed in leather, and an ambient lighting package. Digital screens serve as both the gauge cluster and infotainment hub.

A new novelty added with the update is a range of on-demand features. Using the MyAudi app, an owner will be able to add some functionality to their vehicle at any time, either for a set time or permanently. These functions include support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and an air-conditioner upgrade that adds two-zone functionality. All of the functions can be booked for one month, six months, one year, three years, or permanently.

The new A3 Allstreet variant rides 0.6 inch higher than the standard A3 Sportback. It also gets a grille design and darkened side skirts similar to what Audi uses on its crossovers, plus a slightly raised seating position that Audi said makes ingress and egress easier.

2025 Audi A3

Audi hasn't mentioned any powertrain upgrades for the A3 in the U.S. The compact sedan is currently available here with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 mated to a mild-hybrid system and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a peak output of 201 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available.

More powerful S3 and RS 3 variants are offered here and updated versions of these should be revealed shortly. Audi in February said the updated S3 will gain more power as well as the RS 3's rear torque splitter.

Production of all A3 variants is handled at Audi's plant in Ingolstadt, Germany.