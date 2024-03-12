Alfa Romeo plans to launch at least one new EV every year through 2027, at which point all of its vehicles apart from the Tonale plug-in hybrid will have an electric option.

Alfa Romeo's EV onslaught starts next month with the reveal of the Milano, a subcompact crossover that in most markets will be sold as an EV but in select markets will also offer a hybrid option. Prototypes for the Milano have been spotted.

An electric Stelvio compact crossover will be added in the second half of 2025 and followed in 2026 by an electric Giulia compact sedan, Alfa Romeo said late last week, Reuters reported.

Though it's yet to be confirmed, an electric mid-size SUV is expected to debut in 2027 as the final addition to Alfa Romeo's core lineup.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tributo Italiano

The new Stelvio and Giulia will ride on the STLA Large platform of parent company Stellantis, and like the recently revealed 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona that also uses the platform, the Stelvio and Giulia will have a hybrid option.

Production will be handled at Stellantis' plant in Cassino, Italy, where the current generation are built. Fellow Stellantis brand Maserati also builds its Grecale crossover at the plant. The Grecale is related to the current Stelvio and already offers an electric option.

The new Stelvio and Giulia will be the first models to use Stellantis' new electrical architecture, known as STLA Brain, Reuters reported. This is a software and hardware backbone that will enable wide-ranging over-the-air updates to be easily implemented.

Alfa Romeo has previously confirmed that high-performance Quadrifoglio versions of its future EVs will be offered. Rumors point to a Giulia Quadrifoglio coming with close to 1,000 hp.