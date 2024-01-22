Stellantis plans four highly modular platforms to underpin electric vehicles across its diverse range of brands, including many to be sold in the U.S.

The platforms include the STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, and all are designed with commonality and updatability of parts in mind, specifically when it comes to the battery and electric drive units (typically the electric motor, transmission, and inverter).

Stellantis provided details on the STLA Medium platform last summer, and has since started rolling out some EVs based on the platform outside the U.S. The automaker last week provided details on the STLA Large platform that will underpin its first vehicles later this year.

The STLA Large is designed for D and E segment vehicles, which correspond to larger compact and midsize vehicles in the U.S. For full-size electric trucks and SUVs, Stellantis will use the STLA Frame platform. Stellantis said the maximum length for STLA Large-based vehicles will be 201.8 inches. Rugged off-road vehicles will also be supported, due to the platform's support for ground clearances as high as 11.3 inches and tire diameters of almost 33 inches.

Teaser image of electric Dodge Challenger successor

Stellantis confirmed eight vehicles based on the STLA Large platform will be launched from 2024 to 2026. These will cover the brands Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Maserati. Some of the known vehicles include the Dodge Challenger/Charger successor due late this year, as well as Alfa Romeo's replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio. Jeep's upcoming Wagoneer S and Recon SUVs will likely also be based on the STLA Large platform.

There will be both 400- and 800-volt versions, the latter enabling rapid charging using DC fast chargers (up to 4.5 kwh per minute). To boost efficiency, dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations will have a disconnect feature to reduce mechanical drag. The power inverters also use silicon-carbide semiconductor technology that Stellantis said helps minimize power losses.

STLA Large platform

Initial battery sizes will range between 85 and 118 kwh, and Stellantis estimates that some models will be able to achieve up to 500 miles of range, likely measured on the WLTP cycle used overseas, a more lenient cycle than what the EPA uses.

Other performance estimates, depending on the vehicle and its particular configuration, include 0-62 mph times in the two-second range.

The platform also features Stellantis' new electrical architecture, known as STLA Brain, which enables software updates to be easily implemented.

Though the platform is designed with EVs in mind, it can also support gas and hybrid powertrains, in both transverse and longitudinal configurations. This strengthens rumors the upcoming Charger successor, as well as other STLA Large-based vehicles, will offer a choice between and gas and electric power.

STLA Large platform

Don't count on a V-8 being offered, at least from the factory. Stellantis is phasing out the V-8 across its lineup. The most powerful gas engine will likely be Stellantis' twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 known as the Hurricane, which may be paired with a hybrid system to take power levels beyond that of the current Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V-8.

Stellantis said the STLA Large platform has the potential to pack “extreme power” that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V-8s.