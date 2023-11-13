Opel, a German brand within the Stellantis fold, has been spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned Grandland compact crossover.

The prototype was for an electric version of the new Grandland, though other powertrains like a plug-in hybrid setup may be offered as an alternative.

The new Grandland is being developed on Stellantis' STLA Medium EV platform designed for compact and mid-size cars, and while it won't be sold in the U.S. it may offer clues for future U.S.-bound vehicles based on the STLA Medium platform. Vehicles based on the STLA Medium platform come with front- or all-wheel-drive powertrains, the latter generated by having an electric motor at each axle.

The platform made its debut earlier this year in the Peugeot 3008 compact crossover and has been designed to fit batteries with a usable capacity of up to 98 kwh, and offer power outputs up to 382 hp. It isn't clear how much horsepower the Grandland will offer but at least one option matching or exceeding the 300 hp of the outgoing Grandland plug-in hybrid variant is likely.

Stellantis STLA Medium platform

The Grandland is expected to start sales in markets where Opel operates in the second half of 2024, meaning a debut early next year is likely.

Opel is also out testing a prototype for a redesigned version of the Crossland subcompact crossover. It will also debut as an EV and is likely to offer alternative powertrains at some point as well.

Styling for both crossovers will likely be similar to the lines of the Opel Mokka subcompact crossover launched in 2020. Central design themes include clean surfaces and Opel's visor grille.

Opel, which operates as Vauxhall in the U.K., plans to be a fully electric brand in its main market of Europe by 2028. Being part of the Stellantis fold, Opel has access to various dedicated EV platforms ranging from designs for subcompact cars right up to full-size trucks and vans. One future dedicated EV that Opel has confirmed is a sporty crossover to be called the Manta E. It's due around the middle of the decade.