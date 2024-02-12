French luxury brand DS, part of the Stellantis fold, has plans to exclusively launch electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids starting in 2025, and a midsize crossover is expected to mark the start of the transition.

A prototype for the crossover has been spotted for the first time. The shape more closely resembles a high-riding sedan with a fastback roof than a conventional crossover, which may help its appeal in China where sedans still sell in strong numbers.

The design was previewed with 2020's DS Aero Sport Lounge concept. At the reveal, former DS CEO Beatrice Foucher said the concept's design previews the future of the brand, and hinted that work on such a model may already be at an advanced stage.

DS already offers a midsize sedan at its flagship, known as the DS 9. The newcomer, which may be badged a DS 8 Crossback or DS 9 Crossback, may ultimately replace the DS 9 which dates back to 2020. Crossback is the tag DS uses for crossovers.

DS Aero Sport Lounge concept

Underpinning the new vehicle is thought to be Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, which is designed to support both EVs and plug-in hybrids. The platform made its debut last year in the Peugeot 3008 compact crossover.

EVs based on the STLA Medium platform come with front- or all-wheel-drive powertrains, the latter generated by having an electric motor at each axle. The platform is designed to fit batteries with a usable capacity of up to 98 kwh, and offer power outputs up to 382 hp. It isn't clear how much horsepower the crossover will offer.

Look for a debut of the crossover around early 2025. Production is expected to take place at a Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy.

While there are no plans to introduce DS to the U.S., some of the crossover's specifications and technologies may be shared with EVs ultimately sold here.