Porsche is working on an update for the full range of the current 992-generation 911, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the 911 Targa.

Referred to internally as the 992.2 generation, the updated range should get mild styling tweaks, a revised dash, and a hybrid powertrain for some grades.

The prototype for the Targa shows new internals for the headlights, a revised taillight design, and new front air intakes.

According to our photographer, the interior of this prototype was also covered, suggesting some changes will probably be made to the dash. An updated infotainment system is a strong possibility, and the instrument cluster is expected to go fully digital this time, just like in the Taycan and the updated 2024 Cayenne.

2025 Porsche 911 Targa facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrain lineup, but there are rumors a new engine might be introduced with this update, specifically a bigger, naturally aspirated unit. The current Targa comes with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6 with horsepower starting at 379.

There is some substance to the rumors. Frank-Steffen Walliser, the former chief engineer for the 911, said in a 2020 interview that new emissions regulations planned for Europe mid-decade will cause bigger engines to return instead of downsized versions. Apparently, the revised rules are aimed at matching lab-tested fuel economy with real-world results.

As mentioned above, hybrid technology is also expected to be introduced to the 911 with this update. The yellow sticker on this prototype, a requirement in some parts of Europe for electrified vehicles testing on public roads, indicates it likely features some form of electrification.

2025 Porsche 911 Targa facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

In 2022, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said the 911's hybrid setup will be like the system in the former 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, and not a plug-in hybrid system like in the 918 Spyder hypercar. That means there won't be a plug, and one or more electric motor-generators will only be used to aid the internal-combustion engine and recover brake energy.

The first members of the updated 992-generation 911 range should appear later this year, meaning they'll likely arrive as 2025 models in the U.S.

Also out testing are updated versions of the regular Carrera, Carrera Cabriolet, Carrera GTS, GT3, Turbo, and Turbo S.