Porsche's latest 911 Carrera GTS only arrived for the 2022 model year but an updated version is already out testing.

The update looks to be a mild one and likely coincides with a planned update for the full 992-generation range, referred to internally as the 992.2 generation. Prototypes for the updated 911 Carrera, 911 GT3, and 911 Turbo models have already been spotted, with the Carrera and Turbo prototypes in some cases spotted testing new hybrid powertrains.

Judging by the yellow warning stickers on this latest prototype, a hybrid powertrain may be planned for the updated GTS as well. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed in March that electrification for the 911 is coming. He said the hybrid setup will be along the lines of the former 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, and not a plug-in hybrid like the 918 Spyder hypercar. This means there won't be a plug, and any electric motor-generator(s) will purely be used to support the internal-combustion engine and recover energy under braking.

The powertrain in the current GTS consists of a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6, rated at 473 hp and 420 lb-ft. It can be mated to either a 7-speed manual or 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Beyond any powertrain updates, tweaks to the rest of the car will be mild. The prototype reveals a new front fascia design sporting larger intakes with vertical flaps that are likely active.

While the prototype may look like earlier testers for the updated version of the regular Carrera, the center-lock wheels signify it as the GTS version.

We can't spot the interior, but key among the updates is expected to be a revised dash sporting a fully digital instrument cluster, similar to what we see in the Taycan.

We currently expect the updated 911 range, including the GTS model, to start arriving next year as 2024 models. Stay tuned.